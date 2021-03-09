Virginia reports 1,537 new COVID-19 cases; Gov. Northam providing updates Tuesday afternoon

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 588,129 total cases, 463,522 of which are confirmed and 124,607 are probable. There are 9,790 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,162 being confirmed and 1,628 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,537, and deaths are up by 107 since Monday.

A total of 6,066,323 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 2,369,608 COVID-19 vaccines. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 991 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 181 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,172 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 30 more hospitalizations from .

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 24,841.

244 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

149 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 855 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,923 in the state - that's 30% usage.

48,612 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 588,129 1,537 24,841 136 9,790 107 2,369,608 63,357 5.80% ACCOMACK 2,628 3 189 1 35 0 11,486 725 6.40% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 18,598 46 863 1 239 3 52,702 904 12.20% FRANKLIN 1,023 -3 52 0 27 0 2,272 43 7.80% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 1,929 6 52 1 44 0 11,963 86 HAMPTON 8,883 46 303 0 132 2 30,410 450 12.50% ISLE OF WIGHT 2,702 4 122 0 58 0 10,879 376 7.80% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 3,950 8 133 2 67 2 33,649 642 8.90% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 557 0 20 0 11 0 3,566 17 NEWPORT NEWS 11,788 35 320 2 191 1 38,119 591 8.90% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 15,218 40 838 9 221 1 38,592 1,309 7.90% NORTHAMPTON 727 0 73 0 35 1 5,866 384 6.40% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 737 4 20 1 15 0 4,194 44 PORTSMOUTH 7,869 38 598 6 151 1 14,583 460 12.00% SOUTHAMPTON 1,865 4 49 0 52 0 4,814 95 7.80% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,037 10 407 0 169 1 18,960 371 7.80% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 31,300 118 1,314 4 341 3 107,168 1,727 8.30% WILLIAMSBURG 544 -4 24 0 11 -1 4,027 85 8.90% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,130 8 52 0 42 1 20,330 367 8.90% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 120,485 363 5,429 27 1841 15 413,580 8,676 9.50% (Local Average)

