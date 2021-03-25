Menu

Virginia reports 1,559 new COVID-19 cases; Virginia Beach, Chesapeake see highest local daily increases

Posted at 11:41 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 13:30:36-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 610,263 total cases, 477,880 of which are confirmed and 132,383 are probable. There are 10,147 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,507 being confirmed and 1,640 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,559, and deaths are up by 4 since Wednesday.

A total of 6,380,146 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 3,282,767 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 56,054 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 26,087.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS610,2631,55926,0875010,14743,282,76756,054
ACCOMACK2,6860195037015,234288
CHESAPEAKE19,281488981266076,4911,735
FRANKLIN1,050105312803,02829
GLOUCESTER2,022756245015,723229
HAMPTON9,344363230150042,407515
ISLE OF WIGHT2,85916126058015,823228
JAMES CITY4,16120137169043,169322
MATHEWS57222001204,87798
NEWPORT NEWS12,400233510204153,108841
NORFOLK15,870418811234155,4061,426
NORTHAMPTON73727503407,450106
POQUOSON78722001605,80998
PORTSMOUTH8,215216180165023,065805
SOUTHAMPTON1,89725005206,39761
SUFFOLK7,282294171174028,721284
VIRGINIA BEACH32,681911,39573580148,4312,464
WILLIAMSBURG60572401105,56947
YORK3,3671356050027,993376
LOCAL TOTALS125,8163705,6951419632578,7019,952

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

As of 11:30 a.m., The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association's site was down. More details on today's COVID-19 cases will be released as the information comes in.

