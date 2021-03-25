Virginia reports 1,559 new COVID-19 cases; Virginia Beach, Chesapeake see highest local daily increases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 610,263 total cases, 477,880 of which are confirmed and 132,383 are probable. There are 10,147 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,507 being confirmed and 1,640 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,559, and deaths are up by 4 since Wednesday.

A total of 6,380,146 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 3,282,767 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 56,054 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 26,087.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 610,263 1,559 26,087 50 10,147 4 3,282,767 56,054 ACCOMACK 2,686 0 195 0 37 0 15,234 288 CHESAPEAKE 19,281 48 898 1 266 0 76,491 1,735 FRANKLIN 1,050 10 53 1 28 0 3,028 29 GLOUCESTER 2,022 7 56 2 45 0 15,723 229 HAMPTON 9,344 36 323 0 150 0 42,407 515 ISLE OF WIGHT 2,859 16 126 0 58 0 15,823 228 JAMES CITY 4,161 20 137 1 69 0 43,169 322 MATHEWS 572 2 20 0 12 0 4,877 98 NEWPORT NEWS 12,400 23 351 0 204 1 53,108 841 NORFOLK 15,870 41 881 1 234 1 55,406 1,426 NORTHAMPTON 737 2 75 0 34 0 7,450 106 POQUOSON 787 2 20 0 16 0 5,809 98 PORTSMOUTH 8,215 21 618 0 165 0 23,065 805 SOUTHAMPTON 1,897 2 50 0 52 0 6,397 61 SUFFOLK 7,282 29 417 1 174 0 28,721 284 VIRGINIA BEACH 32,681 91 1,395 7 358 0 148,431 2,464 WILLIAMSBURG 605 7 24 0 11 0 5,569 47 YORK 3,367 13 56 0 50 0 27,993 376 LOCAL TOTALS 125,816 370 5,695 14 1963 2 578,701 9,952

As of 11:30 a.m., The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association's site was down. More details on today's COVID-19 cases will be released as the information comes in.

