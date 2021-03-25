Virginia reports 1,559 new COVID-19 cases; Virginia Beach, Chesapeake see highest local daily increases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 610,263 total cases, 477,880 of which are confirmed and 132,383 are probable. There are 10,147 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,507 being confirmed and 1,640 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,559, and deaths are up by 4 since Wednesday.
A total of 6,380,146 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 3,282,767 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 56,054 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 26,087.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|610,263
|1,559
|26,087
|50
|10,147
|4
|3,282,767
|56,054
|ACCOMACK
|2,686
|0
|195
|0
|37
|0
|15,234
|288
|CHESAPEAKE
|19,281
|48
|898
|1
|266
|0
|76,491
|1,735
|FRANKLIN
|1,050
|10
|53
|1
|28
|0
|3,028
|29
|GLOUCESTER
|2,022
|7
|56
|2
|45
|0
|15,723
|229
|HAMPTON
|9,344
|36
|323
|0
|150
|0
|42,407
|515
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|2,859
|16
|126
|0
|58
|0
|15,823
|228
|JAMES CITY
|4,161
|20
|137
|1
|69
|0
|43,169
|322
|MATHEWS
|572
|2
|20
|0
|12
|0
|4,877
|98
|NEWPORT NEWS
|12,400
|23
|351
|0
|204
|1
|53,108
|841
|NORFOLK
|15,870
|41
|881
|1
|234
|1
|55,406
|1,426
|NORTHAMPTON
|737
|2
|75
|0
|34
|0
|7,450
|106
|POQUOSON
|787
|2
|20
|0
|16
|0
|5,809
|98
|PORTSMOUTH
|8,215
|21
|618
|0
|165
|0
|23,065
|805
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,897
|2
|50
|0
|52
|0
|6,397
|61
|SUFFOLK
|7,282
|29
|417
|1
|174
|0
|28,721
|284
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|32,681
|91
|1,395
|7
|358
|0
|148,431
|2,464
|WILLIAMSBURG
|605
|7
|24
|0
|11
|0
|5,569
|47
|YORK
|3,367
|13
|56
|0
|50
|0
|27,993
|376
|LOCAL TOTALS
|125,816
|370
|5,695
|14
|1963
|2
|578,701
|9,952
As of 11:30 a.m., The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association's site was down. More details on today's COVID-19 cases will be released as the information comes in.