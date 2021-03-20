Virginia reports 1,563 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads makes up 23% of state case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 603,745 total cases, 473,832 of which are confirmed and 129,913 are probable. There are 10,104 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,463 being confirmed and 1,641 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,563, and deaths are up by 12 since Friday.

A total of 6,295,968 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Saturday Virginia has not released its COVID-19 vaccination numbers. This article will be updated when the numbers are released.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Saturday, there are 824 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 154 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 978 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 57 fewer hospitalizations from Friday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,758.

222 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

124 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 878 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,925 in the state - that's 30% usage.

49,599 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: