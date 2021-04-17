Virginia reports 1.6K new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads reports 20% of state's daily case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 644,828 total cases, 502,101 of which are confirmed and 142,727 are probable. There are 10,564 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,865 being confirmed and 1,699 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,608, and deaths are up by 15 since Friday.

A total of 6,812,103 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Saturday Virginia has given a total of 5,208,823 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 103,238 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

As of Saturday, 2,059,882 people in Virginia have been fully vaccinated. Statista calculates Virgina's population in 2020 as about 8.59 million people so that's about 24.1% of the state's population fully vaccinated.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Saturday there are 898 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 134 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,032 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's the same amount of hospitalizations from Friday.

248 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

142 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 865 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,972 in the state - that's 29% usage.

53,439 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: