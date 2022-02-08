Virginia reports 12K new COVID-19 cases, 404 deaths since Friday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,584,268 total cases, 1,130,170 of which are confirmed and 454,098 are probable. There are 17,107 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 14,224 being confirmed and 2,883 being probable. The case numbers are up by 12,246 and deaths are up by 404 since Friday.

A total of 12,457,893 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday, Virginia has given a total of 14,933,932 COVID-19 vaccines. That is an average of 21,668 statewide doses given since Friday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 2,146 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 104 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,250 people being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

426 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

95,592 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: