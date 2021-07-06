Virginia reports 132 new COVID-19 cases; Virginia Beach reports highest local case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 681,326 total cases, 530,151 of which are confirmed and 151,175 are probable. There are 11,434 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 6,953 being confirmed and 1,781 being probable. The case numbers are up by 132, and deaths are up by three since Monday.

As of Tuesday, Virginia has given a total of 9,132,548 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 5,801 statewide doses given since Monday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 146 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 65 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 211 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

49 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

33 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 727 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 24% usage.

57,297 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas