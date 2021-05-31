Watch
Virginia reports 146 new COVID-19 cases in a day as holiday weekend comes to a close

Posted at 11:04 AM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 11:04:26-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 675,538 total cases, 525,569 of which are confirmed and 149,969 are probable. There are 11,186 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,439 being confirmed and 1,747 being probable. The case numbers are up by 146, and deaths are up by 13 since Sunday.

A total of 7,429,354 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, vaccine data has not been released for Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 375 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 106 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 481 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

139 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

84 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 785 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,055 in the state - that's 26% usage.

56,451 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS675,53814629,7572311,18613
ACCOMACK2,85602090420
CHESAPEAKE21,09771,01803023
FRANKLIN1,1340550320
GLOUCESTER2,2491610490
HAMPTON10,637640001780
ISLE OF WIGHT3,16201500690
JAMES CITY4,64221581720
MATHEWS5990220120
NEWPORT NEWS14,219746712300
NORFOLK17,88771,01402630
NORTHAMPTON8070800360
POQUOSON8900220160
PORTSMOUTH9,129067801990
SOUTHAMPTON1,9840570560
SUFFOLK7,977-145611910
VIRGINIA BEACH36,18161,66114060
WILLIAMSBURG7720280130
YORK3,7761710540
LOCAL TOTALS139,998366,607422203

