Virginia reports 146 new COVID-19 cases in a day as holiday weekend comes to a close

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 675,538 total cases, 525,569 of which are confirmed and 149,969 are probable. There are 11,186 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,439 being confirmed and 1,747 being probable. The case numbers are up by 146, and deaths are up by 13 since Sunday.

A total of 7,429,354 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, vaccine data has not been released for Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 375 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 106 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 481 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

139 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

84 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 785 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,055 in the state - that's 26% usage.

56,451 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 675,538 146 29,757 23 11,186 13 ACCOMACK 2,856 0 209 0 42 0 CHESAPEAKE 21,097 7 1,018 0 302 3 FRANKLIN 1,134 0 55 0 32 0 GLOUCESTER 2,249 1 61 0 49 0 HAMPTON 10,637 6 400 0 178 0 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,162 0 150 0 69 0 JAMES CITY 4,642 2 158 1 72 0 MATHEWS 599 0 22 0 12 0 NEWPORT NEWS 14,219 7 467 1 230 0 NORFOLK 17,887 7 1,014 0 263 0 NORTHAMPTON 807 0 80 0 36 0 POQUOSON 890 0 22 0 16 0 PORTSMOUTH 9,129 0 678 0 199 0 SOUTHAMPTON 1,984 0 57 0 56 0 SUFFOLK 7,977 -1 456 1 191 0 VIRGINIA BEACH 36,181 6 1,661 1 406 0 WILLIAMSBURG 772 0 28 0 13 0 YORK 3,776 1 71 0 54 0 LOCAL TOTALS 139,998 36 6,607 4 2220 3

