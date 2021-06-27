Virginia reports 148 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads areas make up all of state's 5 daily deaths

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 679,829 total cases, 529,144 of which are confirmed and 150,685 are probable. There are 11,397 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,620 being confirmed and 1,777 being probable. The case numbers are up by 148, and deaths are up by 5 since Saturday.

A total of 7,671,889 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Sunday, the VDH has not released updated vaccine numbers. Approximately half of Virginia's adult population is now fully vaccinated.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Sunday, there are 168 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 90 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 258 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

69 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

37 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 722 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 243% usage.

57,152 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

