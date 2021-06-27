Watch
Virginia reports 148 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads areas make up all of state's 5 daily deaths

Posted at 2:01 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 14:01:43-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 679,829 total cases, 529,144 of which are confirmed and 150,685 are probable. There are 11,397 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,620 being confirmed and 1,777 being probable. The case numbers are up by 148, and deaths are up by 5 since Saturday.

A total of 7,671,889 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Sunday, the VDH has not released updated vaccine numbers. Approximately half of Virginia's adult population is now fully vaccinated.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Sunday, there are 168 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 90 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 258 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

69 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

37 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 722 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 243% usage.

57,152 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

6/27/2021

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS679,82914911,3975
ACCOMACK2,8711450
CHESAPEAKE21,24023060
FRANKLIN1,1421330
GLOUCESTER2,2741490
HAMPTON10,72411821
ISLE OF WIGHT3,173-1700
JAMES CITY4,6671720
MATHEWS6041120
NEWPORT NEWS14,34772390
NORFOLK18,03652701
NORTHAMPTON8080360
POQUOSON8960180
PORTSMOUTH9,19812030
SOUTHAMPTON1,9860570
SUFFOLK8,00401921
VIRGINIA BEACH36,40254161
WILLIAMSBURG7710130
YORK3,802-1591
LOCAL TOTALS140,9452422725
