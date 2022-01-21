Virginia reports 17K new COVID-19 cases as winter storm closes testing centers early across Hampton Roads

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,451,713 total cases, 1,037,022 of which are confirmed and 414,691 are probable. There are 15,852 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 13,232 being confirmed and 2,620 being probable. The case numbers are up by 17,027, and deaths are down by 1 since Thursday.

A total of 12,009,942 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health announced earlier this week that it will close all vaccination and testing centers early on Thursday and Friday, January 21 as winter storms are expected to impact the state.

A decision will be made Friday afternoon about operations on Saturday. Please check VDH’s website and social media accounts for this information.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 14,540,829 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 15,852 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 3,689 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 147 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 3,836 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

632 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

86,681 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

