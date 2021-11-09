Virginia reports 18% of new statewide COVID-19 cases since Monday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 938,376 total cases, 695.834 of which are confirmed and 242,542 are probable. There are 14,225 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,947 being confirmed and 2.278 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,448, and deaths are up by 35 since Monday.

A total of 10,105,512 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 11,820,685 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 21,763 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 459 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 98 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 857 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

219 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

131 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

72,308 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

