Virginia reports 224 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads areas make up 14% of daily case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 680,564 total cases, 529,672 of which are confirmed and 150,892 are probable. There are 11,419 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,638 being confirmed and 1,781 being probable. The case numbers are up by 224, and deaths are up by 4 since Wednesday.

A total of 7,705,422 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday, the VDH has administered 9,072,494 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 23,214 vaccines were given since Wednesday.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has not updated its numbers for Thursday at this time. This article will be updated when the VHHA releases today's numbers.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: