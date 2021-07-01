Virginia reports 224 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads areas make up 14% of daily case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 680,564 total cases, 529,672 of which are confirmed and 150,892 are probable. There are 11,419 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,638 being confirmed and 1,781 being probable. The case numbers are up by 224, and deaths are up by 4 since Wednesday.
A total of 7,705,422 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Thursday, the VDH has administered 9,072,494 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 23,214 vaccines were given since Wednesday.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has not updated its numbers for Thursday at this time. This article will be updated when the VHHA releases today's numbers.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|680,564
|224
|11,419
|4
|9,072,494
|23,214
|ACCOMACK
|2,872
|0
|45
|0
|28,309
|72
|CHESAPEAKE
|21,264
|3
|307
|0
|206,492
|609
|FRANKLIN
|1,142
|0
|33
|0
|6,776
|13
|GLOUCESTER
|2,278
|0
|49
|0
|33,916
|62
|HAMPTON
|10,731
|0
|182
|0
|109,517
|314
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,177
|2
|70
|0
|35,560
|116
|JAMES CITY
|4,679
|5
|72
|0
|86,881
|126
|MATHEWS
|604
|0
|12
|0
|8,939
|16
|NEWPORT NEWS
|14,371
|7
|239
|0
|141,045
|499
|NORFOLK
|18,053
|2
|272
|1
|165,411
|453
|NORTHAMPTON
|809
|0
|36
|0
|13,317
|27
|POQUOSON
|900
|0
|18
|0
|12,902
|33
|PORTSMOUTH
|9,213
|1
|204
|0
|66,340
|158
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,989
|1
|57
|0
|13,363
|24
|SUFFOLK
|8,007
|2
|192
|0
|75,295
|215
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|36,439
|8
|416
|0
|401,061
|1,037
|WILLIAMSBURG
|769
|0
|13
|0
|13,403
|22
|YORK
|3,804
|1
|59
|0
|66,462
|167
|LOCAL TOTALS
|141,101
|32
|2276
|1
|1,484,989
|3,963