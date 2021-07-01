Watch
Virginia reports 224 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads areas make up 14% of daily case increase

Posted at 11:54 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 11:54:48-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 680,564 total cases, 529,672 of which are confirmed and 150,892 are probable. There are 11,419 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,638 being confirmed and 1,781 being probable. The case numbers are up by 224, and deaths are up by 4 since Wednesday.

A total of 7,705,422 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday, the VDH has administered 9,072,494 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 23,214 vaccines were given since Wednesday.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has not updated its numbers for Thursday at this time. This article will be updated when the VHHA releases today's numbers.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS680,56422411,41949,072,49423,214
ACCOMACK2,872045028,30972
CHESAPEAKE21,26433070206,492609
FRANKLIN1,14203306,77613
GLOUCESTER2,278049033,91662
HAMPTON10,73101820109,517314
ISLE OF WIGHT3,177270035,560116
JAMES CITY4,679572086,881126
MATHEWS60401208,93916
NEWPORT NEWS14,37172390141,045499
NORFOLK18,05322721165,411453
NORTHAMPTON809036013,31727
POQUOSON900018012,90233
PORTSMOUTH9,2131204066,340158
SOUTHAMPTON1,989157013,36324
SUFFOLK8,0072192075,295215
VIRGINIA BEACH36,43984160401,0611,037
WILLIAMSBURG769013013,40322
YORK3,804159066,462167
LOCAL TOTALS141,10132227611,484,9893,963
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

