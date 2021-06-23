Virginia reports 228 new COVID-19 cases; Virginia Beach sees highest local case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 679,137 total cases, 528,684 of which are confirmed and 150,453 are probable. There are 11,368 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,601 being confirmed and 1,767 being probable. The case numbers are up by 228, and deaths are up by 1 since Tuesday.

A total of 7,637,641 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 8,888,674 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 23,046 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 185 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 74 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 259 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

66 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

37 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 771 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,050 in the state - that's 25% usage.

57,081 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

