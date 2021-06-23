Watch
Virginia reports 228 new COVID-19 cases; Virginia Beach sees highest local case increase

Posted at 10:03 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 10:03:02-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 679,137 total cases, 528,684 of which are confirmed and 150,453 are probable. There are 11,368 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,601 being confirmed and 1,767 being probable. The case numbers are up by 228, and deaths are up by 1 since Tuesday.

A total of 7,637,641 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 8,888,674 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 23,046 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 185 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 74 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 259 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

66 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

37 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 771 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,050 in the state - that's 25% usage.

57,081 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS679,13722811,36818,888,67423,046
ACCOMACK2,869145027,667108
CHESAPEAKE21,220103050201,816357
FRANKLIN1,14003306,61221
GLOUCESTER2,272249033,25960
HAMPTON10,71351810107,186207
ISLE OF WIGHT3,172070034,77865
JAMES CITY4,666172085,120275
MATHEWS60201208,82517
NEWPORT NEWS14,32662380137,557373
NORFOLK18,01382690161,497350
NORTHAMPTON807036013,06334
POQUOSON896-118012,71212
PORTSMOUTH9,1926203064,637179
SOUTHAMPTON1,984-157013,08749
SUFFOLK8,0030191073,417150
VIRGINIA BEACH36,364244130392,972700
WILLIAMSBURG770013013,10139
YORK3,802257065,075121
LOCAL TOTALS140,81163226201,452,3813,117
