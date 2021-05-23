Virginia reports 236 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 49K vaccine doses given in 24 hours

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 673,029 total cases, 523,719 of which are confirmed and 149,310 are probable. There are 11,106 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,373 being confirmed and 1,733 being probable. The case numbers are up by 236, and deaths are up by 9 since Saturday.

A total of 7,349,630 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Sunday Virginia has given a total of 7,873,269 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 48,991 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Sunday there are 429 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 114 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 543 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 18 fewer hospitalizations from Saturday.

160 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

88 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 765 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,059 in the state - that's 25% usage.

55,820 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

The statewide percent of positive COVID-19 cases has been declining and the average was 2.8% as of Saturday. Locally, all health districts are below 6%.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: