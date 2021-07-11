Watch
Virginia reports 240 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads sees 52 new cases, no deaths

Posted at 9:21 AM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 09:21:07-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 682,433 total cases, 530,886 of which are confirmed and 151,787 are probable. There are 11,450 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,665 being confirmed and 1,785 being probable. The case numbers are up by 240, and no new deaths have been reported since Saturday.

A total of 7,783,102 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Sunday Virginia has given a total of 9,183,449 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 17,502 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Sunday, there are 193 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 52 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 245 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

59 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

33 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 723 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,050 in the state - that's 24% usage.

57,382 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS682,67324011,45009,183,44917,502
ACCOMACK2,875046028,67011
CHESAPEAKE21,349103090209,547484
FRANKLIN1,13903306,93838
GLOUCESTER2,290250034,29657
HAMPTON10,77031820111,168183
ISLE OF WIGHT3,193070035,935141
JAMES CITY4,698172087,673298
MATHEWS60501309,02310
NEWPORT NEWS14,43472400143,894770
NORFOLK18,10102730168,202415
NORTHAMPTON808036013,4925
POQUOSON903018013,03355
PORTSMOUTH9,2435205067,676182
SOUTHAMPTON1,993057013,59780
SUFFOLK8,0241191076,496452
VIRGINIA BEACH36,572194180405,868881
WILLIAMSBURG772014013,44512
YORK3,819459067,270132
LOCAL TOTALS141,58852228601,506,2234,206
