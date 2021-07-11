Virginia reports 240 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads sees 52 new cases, no deaths

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 682,433 total cases, 530,886 of which are confirmed and 151,787 are probable. There are 11,450 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,665 being confirmed and 1,785 being probable. The case numbers are up by 240, and no new deaths have been reported since Saturday.

A total of 7,783,102 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Sunday Virginia has given a total of 9,183,449 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 17,502 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Sunday, there are 193 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 52 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 245 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

59 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

33 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 723 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,050 in the state - that's 24% usage.

57,382 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: