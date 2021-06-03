Virginia reports 258 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads reports 50 cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 675,783 total cases, 526,049 of which are confirmed and 149,992 are probable. There are 11,216 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,464 being confirmed and 1,752 being probable. The case numbers are up by 258, and deaths are up by 10 since Wednesday.

A total of 7,453,374 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 8,267,995 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 37,991 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 369 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 129 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 498 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

129 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

88 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 811 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,055 in the state - that's 27% usage.

56,782 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: