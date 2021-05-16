Virginia reports 280 new COVID-19 cases statewide; State passes more than 7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given

The Virginia Department of Health released its daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 670,184 total cases, 521,700 of which are confirmed and 148,484 are probable. There are 11,018 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,297 being confirmed and 1,721 being probable. The case numbers are up by 280, and deaths are up by 10 since Saturday.

A total of 7,266,304 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

Virginia has now given a total of 7,073,537 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Approximately 37.5% of the state's population is fully vaccinated.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated its numbers. As of Sunday, there are 529 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 127 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 656 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 44 fewer hospitalizations from Saturday.

198 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

120 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 863 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,057 in the state - that's 28% usage.

55,554 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

