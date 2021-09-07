Watch
Virginia reports 2K COVID-19 cases with an average 10% positivity rate

Posted at 1:21 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 13:21:45-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 788,917 total cases, 597,464 of which are confirmed and 191,453 are probable. There are 11,947 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,098 being confirmed and 1,849 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,007, and deaths are up by 18 since Monday.

The VDH did not update their data for localities on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The local data is reflected to show an increase over three days.

A total of 8,715,845 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday, Virginia has given 10,073,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 57% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 1,805 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 176 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,981 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

483 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

63,236 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS788,9172,00734,3127311,9471810,073,3289,21210.00%
ACCOMACK3,44266264857332,7481215.90%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE25,1973411,16883193235,65279114.60%
FRANKLIN1,316156103618,1142614.00%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER3,10610177-153037,78895
HAMPTON12,948175568131931124,25434815.60%
ISLE OF WIGHT3,72643175274139,75312414.00%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY5,802115211278093,1629915.30%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS757152601409,75014
NEWPORT NEWS17,661265664-12522161,98443715.30%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK21,3573071,282152880190,53470317.00%
NORTHAMPTON9421989138114,885415.90%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON1,0542231018013,9154
PORTSMOUTH10,8191417736211178,45931518.50%
SOUTHAMPTON2,1362469358015,6014314.00%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK9,4711245667202087,83331414.00%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH43,6836152,230344500453,0481,37718.50%
WILLIAMSBURG9281337014014,2631915.30%(Peninsula District)
YORK4,62886109361172,64810915.30%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS168,9732,4878,4001002416141,684,3914,83416.18%(Local Average)
