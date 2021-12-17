Virginia reports 3.4K new COVID-19 cases, more than 65K vaccine doses given in 24 hours

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,013,390 total cases, 743,110 of which are confirmed and 270,280 are probable. There are 15,083 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,657 being confirmed and 2,426 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,457, and deaths are up by 28 since Thursday.

A total of 10,849,554 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 13,510,787 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 65,853 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday there are 1,328 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 75 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,403 being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

336 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

186 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

75,941 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: