Virginia reports 30 COVID-19 related deaths in 24 hours, more than doubling deaths reported Monday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 648,347 total cases, 504,623 of which are confirmed and 143,724 are probable. There are 10,625 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,920 being confirmed and 1,705 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,236, and deaths are up by 30 since Monday.

A total of 6,854,889 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 5,410,736 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 65,422 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 946 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 146 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,092 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 46 more hospitalizations from Monday.

280 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

127 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 840 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,972 in the state - that's 28% usage.

53,876 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

On Monday Virginia reported 14 COVID-19 related deaths and on Tuesday there were 30 additional deaths reported in 24 hours.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 648,347 1,236 27,784 106 10,625 30 5,410,736 65,422 ACCOMACK 2,776 1 202 0 40 0 20,596 171 CHESAPEAKE 20,297 41 953 3 284 0 130,295 2,339 FRANKLIN 1,121 0 55 0 31 0 4,652 17 GLOUCESTER 2,158 2 59 0 47 0 23,313 277 HAMPTON 10,064 34 348 3 168 1 70,126 480 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,067 4 143 1 65 0 24,572 156 JAMES CITY 4,470 4 143 0 70 0 64,096 287 MATHEWS 593 0 22 0 12 0 6,719 56 NEWPORT NEWS 13,473 34 394 5 220 1 89,048 875 NORFOLK 17,039 20 950 3 244 2 98,503 1,013 NORTHAMPTON 785 1 78 0 35 0 9,836 50 POQUOSON 866 2 21 0 16 0 9,213 81 PORTSMOUTH 8,722 12 647 1 185 0 40,938 352 SOUTHAMPTON 1,952 3 54 0 56 0 9,334 44 SUFFOLK 7,707 11 433 3 182 0 47,539 408 VIRGINIA BEACH 34,740 90 1,527 5 379 4 245,271 1,896 WILLIAMSBURG 743 -6 27 2 12 0 8,665 74 YORK 3,619 11 63 1 52 2 44,325 504 LOCAL TOTALS 134,192 264 6,119 27 2098 10 947,041 9,080

