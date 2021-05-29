Virginia reports 322 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths one day after capacity, social distancing restrictions lift statewide

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 675,165 total cases, 525,259 of which are confirmed and 149,906 are probable. There are 11,160 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,418 being confirmed and 1,742 being probable. The case numbers are up by 322, and deaths are up by 4 since Thursday.

On Friday Virginia eased COVID-19 restrictions heading into the holiday weekend. All capacity and social distancing restrictions in the state have now been lifted. Click here for more on what changed Friday.

According to Gov. Northam, the administration strongly recommends, but will not require, that unvaccinated people continue to wear a mask in public situations. People will also be required to wear masks in settings mentioned by the CDC, including healthcare, public transport, correctional facilities, K-12 settings and homeless shelters.

A total of 7,415,536 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Saturday Virginia has given a total of 8,131,532 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 49,110 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Saturday, there are 406 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 118 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 524 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

136 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

80 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 766 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,055 in the state - that's 25% usage.

56,013 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: