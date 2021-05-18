Virginia reports 378 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths since Monday

The Virginia Department of Health released its daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 670,834 total cases, 522,362 of which are confirmed and 148,472 are probable. There are 11,042 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,319 being confirmed and 1,723 being probable. The case numbers are up by 378, and deaths are up by 13 since Monday.

A total of 7,285,852 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated its numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 494 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 110 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 604 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 48 more hospitalizations from Monday.

190 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

108 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 794 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,056 in the state - that's 26% usage.

55,669 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case information for local areas: