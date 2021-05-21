Virginia reports 396 new COVID-19 cases; More than 3.5M Virginians now fully vaccinated

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 672,312 total cases, 523,233 of which are confirmed and 149,079 are probable. There are 11,074 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,349 being confirmed and 1,725 being probable. The case numbers are up by 396, and deaths are up by 6 since Thursday.

A total of 7,325,788 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 7,673,597 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 58,351 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday there are 491 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 128 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 619 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 32 more hospitalizations from Thursday.

183 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

100 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 812 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,056 in the state - that's 27% usage.

55,778 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

The statewide percent of positive COVID-19 cases has been declining and the average was 2.9% as of Friday. Locally, all health districts are below 6%.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: