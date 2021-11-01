Virginia reports 3K COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths since Friday as local areas makes up 17% of state's new cases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 927,999 total cases, 689,244 of which are confirmed and 238,775 are probable. There are 13,984 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,737 being confirmed and 2,247 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,228, and deaths are up by 77 since Friday.

A total of 9,969,527 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday, Virginia has given a total of 11,551,524 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 107,026 statewide doses given since Friday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 866 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 68 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 934 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

279 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

188 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

71,694 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: