Virginia reports 445 new COVID-19 cases; Local areas report half of state's new daily deaths

Posted at 12:18 PM, Jul 16, 2021
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 684,054 total cases, 532,034 of which are confirmed and 152,465 are probable. There are 11,477 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,687 being confirmed and 1,790 being probable. The case numbers are up by 445, and deaths are up by 6 since Thursday.

A total of 7,829,358 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 9,218,770 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 18,326 fewer vaccine doses than reported Thursday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 191 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 65 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 256 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

73 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

35 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 740 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 24% usage.

57,460 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS684,49944511,47769,218,770-18,326
ACCOMACK2,879146028,968-108
CHESAPEAKE21,439123112210,130-608
FRANKLIN1,14403306,966-14
GLOUCESTER2,300350034,384-81
HAMPTON10,79761820111,380-441
ISLE OF WIGHT3,204170036,034-123
JAMES CITY4,707172087,270-539
MATHEWS60601309,050-16
NEWPORT NEWS14,481102400144,559-327
NORFOLK18,15582740169,121-459
NORTHAMPTON809036013,559-55
POQUOSON904118013,028-53
PORTSMOUTH9,2640205068,053-160
SOUTHAMPTON1,997357013,669-36
SUFFOLK8,05510191076,894-209
VIRGINIA BEACH36,714384191407,759-577
WILLIAMSBURG774-114013,429-72
YORK3,843659067,295-296
LOCAL TOTALS142,07299229031,511,548-4,174
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

