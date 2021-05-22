Virginia reports 481 new COVID-19 cases; Nearly 5 million Virginians vaccinated with at least one dose

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 672,793 total cases, 523,548 of which are confirmed and 149,245 are probable. There are 11,097 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,365 being confirmed and 1,732 being probable. The case numbers are up by 481, and deaths are up by 23 since Friday.

A total of 7,341,899 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Saturday Virginia has given a total of 7,824,278 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 63,785 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Saturday there are 453 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 108 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 561 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 58 fewer hospitalizations from Friday.

159 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

91 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 771 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,056 in the state - that's 25% usage.

55,820 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

The statewide percent of positive COVID-19 cases has been declining and the average was 2.9% as of Saturday. Locally, all health districts are below 6%.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: