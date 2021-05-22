Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Virginia reports 481 new COVID-19 cases; Nearly 5 million Virginians vaccinated with at least one dose

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
rona generic.jpg
Posted at 11:13 AM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 11:13:22-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 672,793 total cases, 523,548 of which are confirmed and 149,245 are probable. There are 11,097 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,365 being confirmed and 1,732 being probable. The case numbers are up by 481, and deaths are up by 23 since Friday.

A total of 7,341,899 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Saturday Virginia has given a total of 7,824,278 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 63,785 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Saturday there are 453 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 108 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 561 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 58 fewer hospitalizations from Friday.

159 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

91 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 771 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,056 in the state - that's 25% usage.

55,820 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

The statewide percent of positive COVID-19 cases has been declining and the average was 2.9% as of Saturday. Locally, all health districts are below 6%.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS672,79348111,097237,824,27863,785
ACCOMACK2,849442024,899217
CHESAPEAKE21,004152980175,4941,196
FRANKLIN1,131-23205,77630
GLOUCESTER2,213548030,202169
HAMPTON10,5159178094,239798
ISLE OF WIGHT3,148168030,999177
JAMES CITY4,617472078,318350
MATHEWS59801208,29235
NEWPORT NEWS14,060242280120,481928
NORFOLK17,784142590140,560722
NORTHAMPTON808036011,919102
POQUOSON878216011,566156
PORTSMOUTH9,0884197055,844391
SOUTHAMPTON1,983356011,705106
SUFFOLK7,9491191064,576579
VIRGINIA BEACH36,041164041343,4252,944
WILLIAMSBURG768-113012,03850
YORK3,740154058,426396
LOCAL TOTALS139,174100220411,278,7599,346
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo