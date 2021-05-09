Watch
Virginia reports 539 new COVID-19 cases; Nearly 47% of state's population vaccinated with at least one dose

Posted at 9:49 AM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 09:49:10-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 666,650 total cases, 518,713 of which are confirmed and 147,937 are probable. There are 10,895 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,178 being confirmed and 1,717 being probable. The case numbers are up by 539, and deaths are up by 10 since Saturday.

A total of 7,172,384 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Sunday Virginia has given a total of 6,722,434 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 42,912 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has not updated its numbers for Sunday. This article will be updated when Sunday's numbers are released.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS666,65053910,895106,722,43442,912
ACCOMACK2,825241023,31312
CHESAPEAKE20,821112920160,6791,160
FRANKLIN1,13003205,43929
GLOUCESTER2,191148027,93077
HAMPTON10,4055176086,190785
ISLE OF WIGHT3,135168028,840146
JAMES CITY4,586372075,001384
MATHEWS59701207,8438
NEWPORT NEWS13,905212240110,109785
NORFOLK17,562192560127,643718
NORTHAMPTON805036011,19711
POQUOSON873016010,73969
PORTSMOUTH9,0197191051,159483
SOUTHAMPTON1,973156010,74754
SUFFOLK7,8834187059,099398
VIRGINIA BEACH35,735263930310,4982,250
WILLIAMSBURG764013010,69792
YORK3,724152053,417368
LOCAL TOTALS137,933102216501,170,5407,829
