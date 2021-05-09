Virginia reports 539 new COVID-19 cases; Nearly 47% of state's population vaccinated with at least one dose

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 666,650 total cases, 518,713 of which are confirmed and 147,937 are probable. There are 10,895 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,178 being confirmed and 1,717 being probable. The case numbers are up by 539, and deaths are up by 10 since Saturday.

A total of 7,172,384 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Sunday Virginia has given a total of 6,722,434 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 42,912 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has not updated its numbers for Sunday. This article will be updated when Sunday's numbers are released.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: