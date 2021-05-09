Virginia reports 539 new COVID-19 cases; Nearly 47% of state's population vaccinated with at least one dose

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 666,650 total cases, 518,713 of which are confirmed and 147,937 are probable. There are 10,895 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,178 being confirmed and 1,717 being probable. The case numbers are up by 539, and deaths are up by 10 since Saturday.
A total of 7,172,384 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Sunday Virginia has given a total of 6,722,434 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 42,912 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has not updated its numbers for Sunday. This article will be updated when Sunday's numbers are released.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|666,650
|539
|10,895
|10
|6,722,434
|42,912
|ACCOMACK
|2,825
|2
|41
|0
|23,313
|12
|CHESAPEAKE
|20,821
|11
|292
|0
|160,679
|1,160
|FRANKLIN
|1,130
|0
|32
|0
|5,439
|29
|GLOUCESTER
|2,191
|1
|48
|0
|27,930
|77
|HAMPTON
|10,405
|5
|176
|0
|86,190
|785
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,135
|1
|68
|0
|28,840
|146
|JAMES CITY
|4,586
|3
|72
|0
|75,001
|384
|MATHEWS
|597
|0
|12
|0
|7,843
|8
|NEWPORT NEWS
|13,905
|21
|224
|0
|110,109
|785
|NORFOLK
|17,562
|19
|256
|0
|127,643
|718
|NORTHAMPTON
|805
|0
|36
|0
|11,197
|11
|POQUOSON
|873
|0
|16
|0
|10,739
|69
|PORTSMOUTH
|9,019
|7
|191
|0
|51,159
|483
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,973
|1
|56
|0
|10,747
|54
|SUFFOLK
|7,883
|4
|187
|0
|59,099
|398
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|35,735
|26
|393
|0
|310,498
|2,250
|WILLIAMSBURG
|764
|0
|13
|0
|10,697
|92
|YORK
|3,724
|1
|52
|0
|53,417
|368
|LOCAL TOTALS
|137,933
|102
|2165
|0
|1,170,540
|7,829