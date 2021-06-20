Virginia reports 54 new COVID-19 cases; Nearly half of state population now fully vaccinated

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 678,649 total cases, 528,307 of which are confirmed and 150,342 are probable. There are 11,351 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,582 being confirmed and 1,769 being probable. The case numbers are up by 54, and deaths are up by 8 since Saturday.

A total of 7,613,651 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

Virginia has now administered 8,833,655 COVID-19 vaccines.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated its numbers. As of Sunday, there are 198 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 85 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 283 being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

72 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

37 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 764 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,051 in the state - that's 25% usage.

57,020 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.