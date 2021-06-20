Watch
Virginia reports 54 new COVID-19 cases; Nearly half of state population now fully vaccinated

Posted at 10:23 AM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 10:23:12-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 678,649 total cases, 528,307 of which are confirmed and 150,342 are probable. There are 11,351 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,582 being confirmed and 1,769 being probable. The case numbers are up by 54, and deaths are up by 8 since Saturday.

A total of 7,613,651 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

Virginia has now administered 8,833,655 COVID-19 vaccines.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated its numbers. As of Sunday, there are 198 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 85 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 283 being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

72 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

37 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 764 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,051 in the state - that's 25% usage.

57,020 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS678,6495411,35188,833,65522,873
ACCOMACK2,868045027,47823
CHESAPEAKE21,20303050200,6361,080
FRANKLIN1,13803306,56220
GLOUCESTER2,267049033,11993
HAMPTON10,70611810106,497329
ISLE OF WIGHT3,172070034,538105
JAMES CITY4,665272084,61187
MATHEWS60201208,7988
NEWPORT NEWS14,30642381136,612410
NORFOLK17,99912670160,538534
NORTHAMPTON807036012,98715
POQUOSON897018012,67519
PORTSMOUTH9,1815202064,234240
SOUTHAMPTON1,985057012,99435
SUFFOLK8,0010191073,001284
VIRGINIA BEACH36,31834130390,8511,324
WILLIAMSBURG770113013,03312
YORK3,798257064,644155
LOCAL TOTALS140,68319225911,443,8084,773
