Virginia reports 6,500 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads makes up 14% of daily case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,572,022 total cases, 1,120,538 of which are confirmed and 451,484 are probable. There are 16,703 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 13,861 being confirmed and 2,842 being probable. The case numbers are up by 6,500, and deaths are up by 155 since Thursday.

A total of 12,398,556 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 14,912,264 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 46,747 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 2,399 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 122 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,521 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

454 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

93,232 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: