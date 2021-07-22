Virginia reports 666 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 687,550 total cases, 533,967 of which are confirmed and 153,583 are probable. There are 11,493 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,700 being confirmed and 1,973 being probable. The case numbers are up by 666, and deaths are up by four since Wednesday.

A total of 7,883,168 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 9,296,526 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 14,268 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 310 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 77 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 387 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

101 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

47 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 745 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 24% usage.

57,517 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 687,550 666 31,048 11 11,493 2 9,296,526 14,268 3.50% ACCOMACK 2,886 2 213 0 46 0 29,235 59 3.80% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 21,538 20 1056 0 311 0 212,513 511 4.60% FRANKLIN 1,142 0 55 0 33 0 7,066 26 6.10% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,326 2 68 0 51 0 34,638 67 HAMPTON 10,878 31 465 0 183 0 112,388 217 5.70% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,219 5 154 0 70 0 36,352 58 6.10% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,739 5 182 2 72 0 87,762 132 4.40% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 607 1 23 0 14 0 9,096 18 NEWPORT NEWS 14,534 6 544 2 240 0 146,048 295 4.40% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 18,224 22 1062 3 274 0 170,963 379 4.90% NORTHAMPTON 808 -1 82 0 36 0 13,670 19 3.80% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 911 3 28 0 18 0 13,108 16 PORTSMOUTH 9,296 4 705 0 205 0 68,925 163 7.50% SOUTHAMPTON 2,004 1 58 0 57 0 13,796 19 6.10% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 8,109 9 493 11 191 0 77,881 176 6.10% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 36,927 46 1,752 0 420 0 411,921 891 6.20% WILLIAMSBURG 778 2 32 0 14 0 13,506 7 4.40% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,862 6 94 2 59 0 67,767 68 4.40% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 142,788 164 7,066 20 2294 0 1,526,635 3,121 5.40% (Local Average)

