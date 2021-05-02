Virginia reports 761 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths; Virginia Beach reports highest local case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 661,314 total cases, 513,922 of which are confirmed and 147,392 are probable. There are 10,791 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,073 being confirmed and 1,718 being probable. The case numbers are up by 761, and deaths are up by 14 since Saturday.

A total of 7,066,008 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Sunday Virginia has given a total of 6,354,388 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 64,400 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Sunday, there are 727 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 131 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 858 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 27 fewer hospitalizations from Saturday.

218 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

129 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 844 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,972 in the state - that's 28% usage.

54,717 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: