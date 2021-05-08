Virginia reports 779 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads makes up 22% of vaccines given statewide in 24 hours

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 666,111 total cases, 518,126 of which are confirmed and 147,985 are probable. There are 10,885 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,168 being confirmed and 1,717 being probable. The case numbers are up by 779, and deaths are up by 11 since Friday.

A total of 7,158,410 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Saturday Virginia has given a total of 6,679,522 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 53,854 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Saturday, there are 643 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 156 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 799 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 30 fewer hospitalizations from Friday.

203 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

116 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 866 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,973 in the state - that's 29% usage.

55,063 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: