Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Virginia reports 7K COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths since Friday; Hampton Roads makes up 26% of state's case increase

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
corona22.PNG
Posted at 2:32 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 14:32:03-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 741,160 total cases, 567,307 of which are confirmed and 173,853 are probable. There are 11,675 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,860 being confirmed and 1,815 being probable. The case numbers are up by 7,080, and deaths are up by 28 since Friday.

The VDH reported 9,808,587 total COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the state as of Monday. That is 11,630 doses given since Sunday. The full breakdown of vaccines given by locality is below.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 1,226 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 138 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,364 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

363 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

59,706 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS741,1597,08032,85818811,675289,808,58711,6309.50%
ACCOMACK3,21262242547031,603918.80%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE23,603260111283120227,22737714.50%
FRANKLIN1,232135813307,6841613.90%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER2,7124872153036,57548
HAMPTON12,00113551921851119,88819715.00%
ISLE OF WIGHT3,52438168471138,5043713.90%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY5,29974203576391,1756316.40%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS66792611409,4885
NEWPORT NEWS16,29921462032451156,05121616.40%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK19,9552101188112821183,15227115.10%
NORTHAMPTON8651385037014,516318.80%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON979829018013,6249
PORTSMOUTH10,120957415209275,05713817.80%
SOUTHAMPTON2,057664-358014,9062513.90%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK8,8971085243196084,11919713.90%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH40,7065032,018264271438,16263213.70%
WILLIAMSBURG867433014013,9911016.40%(Peninsula District)
YORK4,27456105160070,8976516.40%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS157,2691,8567,807732337101,626,6192,31815.65%(Local Average)
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo