More than 67K COVID-19 vaccines given in Virginia in 24 hours; Hampton Roads makes up 26% of state vaccine increase

WTKR
Posted at 9:13 AM, Apr 25, 2021
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 654,210 total cases, 508,565 of which are confirmed and 145,645 are probable. There are 10,691 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,977 being confirmed and 1,714 being probable. The case numbers are up by 884, and deaths are up by 16 since Saturday.

A total of 6,952,209 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Sunday, there are 871 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 131 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,002 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 44 fewer hospitalizations from Saturday.

256 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

133 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 826 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,965 in the state - that's 28% usage.

54,228 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS654,21088410,691165,841,00667,645
ACCOMACK2,788240021,59594
CHESAPEAKE20,482282882141,3162,458
FRANKLIN1,12603214,92226
GLOUCESTER2,164247024,833162
HAMPTON10,15712171075,124615
ISLE OF WIGHT3,087365025,825180
JAMES CITY4,507871067,401324
MATHEWS59301207,08530
NEWPORT NEWS13,62226222195,299773
NORFOLK17,196292502109,4296,209
NORTHAMPTON790135010,44444
POQUOSON86901609,69571
PORTSMOUTH8,80014187044,807742
SOUTHAMPTON1,95915609,85865
SUFFOLK7,7656184151,017512
VIRGINIA BEACH35,069663820267,7455,124
WILLIAMSBURG75741209,25066
YORK3,647452047,151381
LOCAL TOTALS135,378206212271,022,79617,876
