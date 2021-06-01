Virginia reports another record low daily COVID-19 cases at 59 since Monday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 675,597 total cases, 525,727 of which are confirmed and 149,870 are probable. There are 11,194 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,449 being confirmed and 1,745 being probable. The case numbers are up by 59, and deaths are up by 8 since Monday.

A total of 7,434,632 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 8,205,846 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 23,368 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 360 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 86 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 446 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

124 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

76 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 789 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,055 in the state - that's 26% usage.

56,471 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 675,597 59 29,775 18 11,194 8 8,205,846 23,368 ACCOMACK 2,858 2 209 0 42 0 25,608 0 CHESAPEAKE 21,102 5 1,018 0 301 -1 184,248 -1 FRANKLIN 1,134 0 55 0 32 0 6,043 0 GLOUCESTER 2,249 0 61 0 49 0 31,297 0 HAMPTON 10,644 7 402 2 178 0 99,049 0 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,162 0 150 0 69 0 32,239 0 JAMES CITY 4,641 -1 158 0 72 0 80,604 0 MATHEWS 599 0 22 0 12 0 8,462 0 NEWPORT NEWS 14,220 1 466 -1 231 1 126,020 -1 NORFOLK 17,893 6 1,015 1 263 0 147,877 -1 NORTHAMPTON 807 0 80 0 36 0 12,218 0 POQUOSON 890 0 22 0 16 0 11,940 0 PORTSMOUTH 9,131 2 679 1 200 1 58,592 0 SOUTHAMPTON 1,985 1 57 0 56 0 12,109 0 SUFFOLK 7,972 -5 455 -1 191 0 67,460 0 VIRGINIA BEACH 36,190 9 1,665 4 407 1 360,252 0 WILLIAMSBURG 772 0 28 0 13 0 12,422 0 YORK 3,775 -1 71 0 55 1 60,618 -2 LOCAL TOTALS 140,024 26 6,613 6 2223 3 1,337,058 -5

