Virginia reports another record low daily COVID-19 cases at 59 since Monday

News 3
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 10:58:39-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 675,597 total cases, 525,727 of which are confirmed and 149,870 are probable. There are 11,194 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,449 being confirmed and 1,745 being probable. The case numbers are up by 59, and deaths are up by 8 since Monday.

A total of 7,434,632 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 8,205,846 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 23,368 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 360 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 86 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 446 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

124 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

76 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 789 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,055 in the state - that's 26% usage.

56,471 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS675,5975929,7751811,19488,205,84623,368
ACCOMACK2,8582209042025,6080
CHESAPEAKE21,10251,0180301-1184,248-1
FRANKLIN1,13405503206,0430
GLOUCESTER2,249061049031,2970
HAMPTON10,64474022178099,0490
ISLE OF WIGHT3,1620150069032,2390
JAMES CITY4,641-1158072080,6040
MATHEWS59902201208,4620
NEWPORT NEWS14,2201466-12311126,020-1
NORFOLK17,89361,01512630147,877-1
NORTHAMPTON807080036012,2180
POQUOSON890022016011,9400
PORTSMOUTH9,13126791200158,5920
SOUTHAMPTON1,985157056012,1090
SUFFOLK7,972-5455-1191067,4600
VIRGINIA BEACH36,19091,66544071360,2520
WILLIAMSBURG772028013012,4220
YORK3,775-171055160,618-2
LOCAL TOTALS140,024266,6136222331,337,058-5

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

