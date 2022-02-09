Virginia reports decrease in COVID-19 related hospitalizations

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,593,675 total cases, 1,136,370 of which are confirmed and 457,305 are probable. There are 17,305 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 14,348 being confirmed and 2,957 being probable. The case numbers are up by 4,717 and deaths are up by 78 since Tuesday.

A total of 12,488,049 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday, Virginia has given a total of 15,092,132 COVID-19 vaccines. That is an average of 132,973 statewide doses given since Tuesday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 2,008 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 105 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,113 people being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

397 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

100,697 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: