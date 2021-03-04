Virginia reports first COVID-19 related death of child under 10 years old

The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday that a child in Central Virginia died from complications of a chronic health condition and COVID-19.

This is the first reported death of a child under 10 years old with COVID-19 in the state.

The child will not be identified to protect the family's privacy.

More than 80 COVID-19 deaths have been reported among children under 5 and more than 180 deaths have been reported among children 5 to 17 years old statewide.

“Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family and friends of this child,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “While fewer cases of COVID-19 are reported in children compared with adults, children are not immune to the disease.

"At a time when vaccination efforts give us reason to be hopeful, we cannot let down our guard. Please continue to do the things we know protect others because they reduce virus spread – get vaccinated when it’s your turn, wear a face mask, stay 6 feet away from others when outside the home, avoid large crowds, and wash your hands often.”

