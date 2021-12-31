Virginia reports highest single-day COVID-19 case increase since beginning of pandemic for 3rd day in a row

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,118,518 total cases, 807,247 of which are confirmed and 311,271 are probable. There are 15,587 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 13,024 being confirmed and 2,563 being probable. The case numbers are up by 17,618 and deaths are up by 22 since Thursday.

A total of 11,196,374 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 14,019,698 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 61,665 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 1,982 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 200 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,182 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

438 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

78,274 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: