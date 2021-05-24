Virginia reports less than 100 new COVID-19 cases statewide for first time since March 2020

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 673,105 total cases, 523,822 of which are confirmed and 149,283 are probable. There are 11,116 total COVID-19 related deaths, with ___ being confirmed and __ being probable. The case numbers are up by 76, and deaths are up by 10 since Sunday.

This is the first time since the health department started tracking pandemic data that Virginia has seen below 100 COVID-19 cases in a day since March 26, 2020. March 11, 2020 was the last time under 76 new cases were reported statewide.

On Monday Gov. Northam tweeted saying the statewide positivity rate is at an all-time low of 2.8 percent, there is an average of five new cases per 100,000 people—lower than 45 other states and Virginia has its lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the health department started tracking data during the pandemic.

A total of 7,358,485 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 7,904,099 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 30,830 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 418 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 85 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 503 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

154 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

86 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 756 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,059 in the state - that's 25% usage.

55,859 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 673,105 76 29,505 19 11,116 10 7,904,099 30,830 ACCOMACK 2,849 0 208 0 42 0 24,933 8 CHESAPEAKE 21,015 5 1008 1 298 0 177,638 589 FRANKLIN 1,132 0 55 0 32 0 5,853 41 GLOUCESTER 2,210 -1 62 0 48 0 30,453 81 HAMPTON 10,522 0 390 0 178 0 95,106 254 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,146 0 149 0 69 0 31,218 95 JAMES CITY 4,621 3 156 1 72 0 78,982 84 MATHEWS 597 0 22 0 12 0 8,391 74 NEWPORT NEWS 14,074 -1 459 1 228 0 121,549 388 NORFOLK 17,798 3 1004 0 259 0 142,946 400 NORTHAMPTON 808 0 80 0 36 0 11,929 1 POQUOSON 878 0 22 0 16 0 11,660 27 PORTSMOUTH 9,094 -1 676 0 199 2 56,607 213 SOUTHAMPTON 1,982 0 56 0 56 0 11,800 44 SUFFOLK 7,955 3 452 0 191 0 65,207 234 VIRGINIA BEACH 36,052 -1 1,642 0 405 1 347,598 1,217 WILLIAMSBURG 768 0 28 0 13 0 12,140 18 YORK 3,740 -1 70 0 54 0 58,954 141 LOCAL TOTALS 139,241 9 6,539 3 2208 3 1,292,964 3,909

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.