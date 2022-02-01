Virginia reports less than 10K daily COVID-19 cases for first time in 2022

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,551,705 total cases, 1,107,487 of which are confirmed and 444,218 are probable. There are 16,252 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 13,552 being confirmed and 2,700 being probable. The case numbers are up by 6,069, and deaths are up by 35 since Monday. This is the first time since December 28 that Virginia reported less than 10,000 new cases in 24 hours.

A total of 12,324,254 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 14,853,104 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 153920 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 2,805 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 119 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,924 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

506 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

321 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

