Virginia reports less than 1K new daily COVID-19 cases for first time since October as 38,792 vaccine doses now administered locally

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 586,592 total cases, 461,808 of which are confirmed and 124,784 are probable. There are 9,683 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,117 being confirmed and 1,566 being probable. The case numbers are up by 892, and deaths are up by 87 since Sunday.

A total of 6,050,079 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 2,306,251 COVID-19 vaccines. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 962 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 180 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,142 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 15 more hospitalizations from Sunday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 24,705.

244 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

161 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 891 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,890 in the state - that's 31% usage.

48,467 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 586,592 892 24,705 44 9,683 87 2,306,251 38,792 ACCOMACK 2,625 0 188 1 35 0 10,761 242 (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 18,552 33 862 1 236 4 51,798 437 FRANKLIN 1,026 3 52 1 27 0 2,229 15 (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 1,923 9 51 0 44 1 11,877 138 HAMPTON 8,837 12 303 0 130 1 29,960 460 ISLE OF WIGHT 2,698 7 122 2 58 0 10,503 251 (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 3,942 7 131 0 65 0 33,007 301 (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 557 1 20 0 11 0 3,549 11 NEWPORT NEWS 11,753 18 318 0 190 0 37,528 983 (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 15,178 23 829 0 220 3 37,283 794 NORTHAMPTON 727 0 73 0 34 0 5,482 93 (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 733 1 20 1 15 0 4,150 81 PORTSMOUTH 7,831 7 592 2 150 1 14,123 86 SOUTHAMPTON 1,861 0 49 0 52 0 4,719 57 (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,027 10 407 7 168 1 18,589 209 (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 31,182 51 1,310 0 338 3 105,441 501 WILLIAMSBURG 548 3 24 0 12 0 3,942 40 (Peninsula District) YORK 3,122 8 52 0 41 2 19,963 619 (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 120,122 193 5,403 15 1826 16 404,904 5,318 (Local Average)

