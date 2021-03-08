Virginia reports less than 1K new daily COVID-19 cases for first time since October as 38,792 vaccine doses now administered locally

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 586,592 total cases, 461,808 of which are confirmed and 124,784 are probable. There are 9,683 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,117 being confirmed and 1,566 being probable. The case numbers are up by 892, and deaths are up by 87 since Sunday.
A total of 6,050,079 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 2,306,251 COVID-19 vaccines. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 962 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 180 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,142 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 15 more hospitalizations from Sunday.
The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 24,705.
244 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
161 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 891 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,890 in the state - that's 31% usage.
48,467 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|586,592
|892
|24,705
|44
|9,683
|87
|2,306,251
|38,792
|ACCOMACK
|2,625
|0
|188
|1
|35
|0
|10,761
|242
|(Eastern Shore District)
|CHESAPEAKE
|18,552
|33
|862
|1
|236
|4
|51,798
|437
|FRANKLIN
|1,026
|3
|52
|1
|27
|0
|2,229
|15
|(Western Tidewater District)
|GLOUCESTER
|1,923
|9
|51
|0
|44
|1
|11,877
|138
|HAMPTON
|8,837
|12
|303
|0
|130
|1
|29,960
|460
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|2,698
|7
|122
|2
|58
|0
|10,503
|251
|(Western Tidewater District)
|JAMES CITY
|3,942
|7
|131
|0
|65
|0
|33,007
|301
|(Peninsula District)
|MATHEWS
|557
|1
|20
|0
|11
|0
|3,549
|11
|NEWPORT NEWS
|11,753
|18
|318
|0
|190
|0
|37,528
|983
|(Peninsula District)
|NORFOLK
|15,178
|23
|829
|0
|220
|3
|37,283
|794
|NORTHAMPTON
|727
|0
|73
|0
|34
|0
|5,482
|93
|(Eastern Shore District)
|POQUOSON
|733
|1
|20
|1
|15
|0
|4,150
|81
|PORTSMOUTH
|7,831
|7
|592
|2
|150
|1
|14,123
|86
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,861
|0
|49
|0
|52
|0
|4,719
|57
|(Western Tidewater District)
|SUFFOLK
|7,027
|10
|407
|7
|168
|1
|18,589
|209
|(Western Tidewater District)
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|31,182
|51
|1,310
|0
|338
|3
|105,441
|501
|WILLIAMSBURG
|548
|3
|24
|0
|12
|0
|3,942
|40
|(Peninsula District)
|YORK
|3,122
|8
|52
|0
|41
|2
|19,963
|619
|(Peninsula District)
|LOCAL TOTALS
|120,122
|193
|5,403
|15
|1826
|16
|404,904
|5,318
|(Local Average)