Virginia reports more than 1K new COVID-19 cases; All local areas report test percent positivity above state average

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 692,105 total cases, 536,663 of which are confirmed and 155,442 are probable. There are 11,522 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,727 being confirmed and 1,795 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,087, and deaths are up by 7 since Tuesday.

Local health districts' percent positivity remained high Wednesday, with a few districts seeing increases while others stayed the same from Tuesday.

The percent of positivity for each is now:

Eastern Shore District 5.6%

Chesapeake 8.3%

Western Tidewater District 8%

Hampton 9.1%

Peninsula District 6.9%

Norfolk 6%

Portsmouth 9.4%

Virginia Beach 7.3%

A total of 7,946,025 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 9,379,557 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 15,266 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 362 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 86 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 448 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

123 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

57,918 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: