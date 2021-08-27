Virginia reports more than 3.5K new COVID-19 cases, marking fourth consecutive day of case increases over 3K

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 754,652 total cases, 576,220 of which are confirmed and 178,432 are probable. There are 11,769 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,939 being confirmed and 1,830 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,520, and deaths are up by 40 since Thursday.

This is the fourth day in a row that Virginia has reported over 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases in a day.

A total of 8,476,562 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 9,883,307 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 19,216 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 1,463 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 145 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,608 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

411 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

61,676 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: