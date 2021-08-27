Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Virginia reports more than 3.5K new COVID-19 cases, marking fourth consecutive day of case increases over 3K

items.[0].image.alt
WTKR
rona generic.jpg
Posted at 12:13 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 12:13:13-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 754,652 total cases, 576,220 of which are confirmed and 178,432 are probable. There are 11,769 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,939 being confirmed and 1,830 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,520, and deaths are up by 40 since Thursday.

This is the fourth day in a row that Virginia has reported over 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases in a day.

A total of 8,476,562 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 9,883,307 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 19,216 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 1,463 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 145 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,608 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

411 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

61,676 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS754,6523,52011,769409,883,30719,216
ACCOMACK3,2862850131,92782
CHESAPEAKE24,1171233131229,392550
FRANKLIN1,262103407,79831
GLOUCESTER2,8162553036,921100
HAMPTON12,305891860121,115342
ISLE OF WIGHT3,5811572138,847110
JAMES CITY5,4313977091,879158
MATHEWS69231409,56727
NEWPORT NEWS16,7831362471157,966422
NORFOLK20,3891172820185,193635
NORTHAMPTON890537014,64435
POQUOSON1,0071018013,67716
PORTSMOUTH10,32055210175,910211
SOUTHAMPTON2,079658015,11071
SUFFOLK9,06527200285,160340
VIRGINIA BEACH41,7222294342442,2901,050
WILLIAMSBURG882714014,07419
YORK4,3953760071,394158
LOCAL TOTALS161,022961235991,642,8644,357
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo