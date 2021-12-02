Virginia reports more than 50K COVID-19 vaccine doses given in 24 hours

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 974,001 total cases, 718,038 of which are confirmed and 255,963 are probable. There are 14,741 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,378 being confirmed and 2,363 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,472, and deaths are up by 11 since Wednesday.

A total of 10,516,636 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 12,800,512 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 52,705 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday there are 943 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 62 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,005 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

237 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

135 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

74,319 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

