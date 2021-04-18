Virginia reports more than 73K COVID-19 vaccines given in 24 hours as state opens vaccines to all adults 16 and older

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 646,133 total cases, 503,043 of which are confirmed and 143,090 are probable. There are 10,581 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,882 being confirmed and 1,699 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,305, and deaths are up by 17 since Saturday.

A total of 6,830,902 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Sunday Virginia has given a total of 5,281,878 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 73,055 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

As of Sunday, 2,103,815 people in Virginia have been fully vaccinated. Statista calculates Virgina's population in 2020 as about 8.59 million people so that's about 24.6% of the state's population fully vaccinated.

Virginia opened vaccine availability to all adult residents 16 and older. To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, read our full coverage here.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Sunday there are 910 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 146 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,056 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 24 more hospitalizations from Saturday.

252 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

139 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 862 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,972 in the state - that's 29% usage.

53,479 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

