Virginia reports nearly 150 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths with over 13K vaccines administered since Monday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 680,065 total cases, 529,371 of which are confirmed and 150,694 are probable. There are 11,412 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,632 being confirmed and 1,780 being probable. The case numbers are up by 148, and deaths are up by 10 since Monday.

A total of 7,686,083 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday, the VDH has administered 9,028,951 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 13,671 vaccines were given since Monday.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated its numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 202 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 84 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 286 being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

83 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

49 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 708 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,052 in the state - that's 23% usage.

57,179 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: