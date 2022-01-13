Virginia reports nearly 19K new COVID-19 cases, almost 4K people currently hospitalized

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,334,198 total cases, 954,176 of which are confirmed and 380,022 are probable. There are 15,785 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 13,163 being confirmed and 2,587 being probable. The case numbers are up by 18,942, and deaths are up by 35 since Wednesday.

A total of 11,694,832 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday, Virginia has given a total of 14,381,182 COVID-19 vaccines. That is an average of 31,724 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 3,679 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 215 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 3,894 people being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

646 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

83,130 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: