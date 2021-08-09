Watch
Virginia reports nearly 5K new COVID-19 cases statewide as Virginia Beach reports highest local case increase since Friday

Posted at 12:39 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 12:39:39-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 709,319 total cases, 547,240 of which are confirmed and 162,079 are probable. There are 11,571 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,770 being confirmed and 1,801 being probable. The case numbers are up by 4,655, and deaths are up by 13 since Friday.

The percent of positivity for each local health district is now:

  • Eastern Shore District 12.8%
  • Chesapeake 12.2%
  • Western Tidewater District 11.4%
  • Hampton 12.1%
  • Peninsula District 12.4%
  • Norfolk 11.6%
  • Portsmouth 13.6%
  • Virginia Beach 12.4%

A total of 8,121,800 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday, Virginia has given a total of 9,568,286 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 11,703 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 677 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 108 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 785 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

187 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

58,492 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here is a local case breakdown:

8/9/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS709,3194,65531,77714911,571139,568,28611,7037.30%
ACCOMACK3,01229222147030,491612.80%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE22,3841731077-23110220,06533912.20%
FRANKLIN1,17735603307,3951211.40%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER2,5112270053135,66950
HAMPTON11,33312449061840116,42819812.10%
ISLE OF WIGHT3,36325160070037,5195911.40%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY4,93854188272089,6016712.40%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS63692401409,2777
NEWPORT NEWS15,22017057692431151,51123112.40%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK18,851133110302781177,28031811.60%
NORTHAMPTON828684137014,077112.80%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON938729018013,3604
PORTSMOUTH9,619827233206172,16614613.60%
SOUTHAMPTON2,019360057014,3613011.40%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK8,441815075194081,22216311.40%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH38,3813181,845364210426,0366869.60%
WILLIAMSBURG810532014013,7791012.40%(Peninsula District)
YORK4,04622103160069,4317312.40%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS148,5071,2667,34962231241,579,6682,40011.96%(Local Average)
