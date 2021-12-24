Virginia reports nearly 9K new COVID-19 cases in a day

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,049,336 total cases, 765,001 of which are confirmed and 284,335 are probable. There are 15,294 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,845 being confirmed and 2,449 being probable. The case numbers are up by 8,756, and deaths are up by 37 since Thursday.

A total of 11,036,716 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday, Virginia has given a total of 13,825,265 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 59,865 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 1,467 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 112 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,579 being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

381 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

2`12 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

76,953 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: