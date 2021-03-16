Virginia reports over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads area makes up nearly 25% of statewide daily case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 597,141 total cases, 469,573 of which are confirmed and 127,568 are probable. There are 10,104 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,438 being confirmed and 1,666 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,276, and deaths are up by 44 since Monday.

A total of 6,202,924 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday, Virginia has given a total of 2,775,063 COVID-19 vaccines. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 885 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 203 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,088 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 75 more hospitalizations from Monday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,439.

218 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

134 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 884 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,926 in the state - that's 30% usage.

49,250 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 597,141 1,276 25,439 116 10,104 44 2,775,063 34,088 5.20% ACCOMACK 2,657 2 191 1 37 2 12,930 31 6.30% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 18,892 56 879 6 262 3 62,991 527 9.90% FRANKLIN 1,029 -1 52 0 28 0 2,688 9 7.40% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 1,970 9 54 0 46 0 13,624 118 HAMPTON 9,013 24 311 2 143 1 36,680 1,714 12.40% ISLE OF WIGHT 2,781 18 122 0 58 0 13,540 117 7.40% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,039 11 134 0 69 0 38,485 213 9.30% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 561 0 20 0 12 0 4,131 14 NEWPORT NEWS 12,038 29 325 0 204 1 45,466 835 9.30% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 15,467 29 861 8 228 1 46,871 447 7.90% NORTHAMPTON 730 1 74 0 34 -1 6,553 9 6.30% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 754 2 20 1 16 0 4,929 72 PORTSMOUTH 8,019 17 607 1 160 1 18,217 196 12.30% SOUTHAMPTON 1,876 1 50 1 52 0 5,666 25 7.40% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,137 10 410 1 176 1 24,544 191 7.40% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 31,937 89 1,353 11 354 2 126,769 1,760 9.10% WILLIAMSBURG 552 2 24 0 11 0 4,779 49 9.30% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,238 18 54 2 48 1 24,128 369 9.30% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 122,690 317 5,541 34 1938 12 492,991 6,696 9.33% (Local Average)

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

