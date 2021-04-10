Virginia reports over 101K COVID-19 vaccines given in a day; Virginia Beach gave the most doses locally in 24 hours

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 634,325 total cases, 494,701 of which are confirmed and 139,624 are probable. There are 10,458 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,767 being confirmed and 1,691 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1700, and deaths are up by 7 since Friday.

A total of 6,680,238 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 4,615,336 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 101,054 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 940 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 147 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,087 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 19 fewer hospitalizations from Friday.

249 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

133 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 804 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,920 in the state - that's 28% usage.

52,303 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 634,325 1,700 27,161 62 10,458 7 4,615,336 101,054 6.10% ACCOMACK 2,742 3 199 0 40 0 18,244 219 8.40% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 19,911 55 931 2 279 1 110,663 3,517 9.40% FRANKLIN 1,089 3 55 0 30 0 4,158 43 8.40% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,110 7 58 0 47 0 20,249 471 HAMPTON 9,817 33 339 0 163 1 57,205 824 10.80% ISLE OF WIGHT 2,990 8 137 0 63 0 21,745 328 8.40% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,367 5 142 0 70 0 55,763 573 9.90% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 584 1 22 0 12 0 6,053 154 NEWPORT NEWS 13,115 29 381 1 215 0 75,485 1,185 9.90% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 16,632 34 924 4 239 0 84,906 2,066 9.60% NORTHAMPTON 776 1 77 0 35 0 8,913 92 8.40% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 836 1 21 0 16 0 7,785 118 PORTSMOUTH 8,547 28 632 1 180 0 34,748 960 10.00% SOUTHAMPTON 1,929 3 53 0 56 0 8,382 83 8.40% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,568 22 426 1 180 0 41,118 786 8.40% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 33,960 94 1,483 5 369 1 212,619 4,413 8.70% WILLIAMSBURG 727 6 24 0 11 0 7,603 95 9.90% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,547 7 62 0 50 0 38,237 477 9.90% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 131,247 340 5,966 14 2055 3 813,876 16,404 9.40% (Local Average)

