Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Virginia reports over 101K COVID-19 vaccines given in a day; Virginia Beach gave the most doses locally in 24 hours

items.[0].image.alt
scripps
scripps<br/>
Va. no words.jpg
Posted at 1:19 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 13:19:15-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 634,325 total cases, 494,701 of which are confirmed and 139,624 are probable. There are 10,458 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,767 being confirmed and 1,691 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1700, and deaths are up by 7 since Friday.

A total of 6,680,238 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 4,615,336 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 101,054 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 940 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 147 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,087 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 19 fewer hospitalizations from Friday.

249 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

133 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 804 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,920 in the state - that's 28% usage.

52,303 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS634,3251,70027,1616210,45874,615,336101,0546.10%
ACCOMACK2,7423199040018,2442198.40%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE19,9115593122791110,6633,5179.40%
FRANKLIN1,08935503004,158438.40%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER2,110758047020,249471
HAMPTON9,817333390163157,20582410.80%
ISLE OF WIGHT2,9908137063021,7453288.40%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY4,3675142070055,7635739.90%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS58412201206,053154
NEWPORT NEWS13,115293811215075,4851,1859.90%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK16,632349244239084,9062,0669.60%
NORTHAMPTON77617703508,913928.40%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON83612101607,785118
PORTSMOUTH8,547286321180034,74896010.00%
SOUTHAMPTON1,92935305608,382838.40%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK7,568224261180041,1187868.40%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH33,960941,48353691212,6194,4138.70%
WILLIAMSBURG72762401107,603959.90%(Peninsula District)
YORK3,547762050038,2374779.90%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS131,2473405,9661420553813,87616,4049.40%(Local Average)

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo