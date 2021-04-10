Virginia reports over 101K COVID-19 vaccines given in a day; Virginia Beach gave the most doses locally in 24 hours

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 634,325 total cases, 494,701 of which are confirmed and 139,624 are probable. There are 10,458 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,767 being confirmed and 1,691 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1700, and deaths are up by 7 since Friday.
A total of 6,680,238 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 4,615,336 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 101,054 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 940 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 147 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,087 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 19 fewer hospitalizations from Friday.
249 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
133 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 804 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,920 in the state - that's 28% usage.
52,303 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|634,325
|1,700
|27,161
|62
|10,458
|7
|4,615,336
|101,054
|6.10%
|ACCOMACK
|2,742
|3
|199
|0
|40
|0
|18,244
|219
|8.40%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|CHESAPEAKE
|19,911
|55
|931
|2
|279
|1
|110,663
|3,517
|9.40%
|FRANKLIN
|1,089
|3
|55
|0
|30
|0
|4,158
|43
|8.40%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|GLOUCESTER
|2,110
|7
|58
|0
|47
|0
|20,249
|471
|HAMPTON
|9,817
|33
|339
|0
|163
|1
|57,205
|824
|10.80%
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|2,990
|8
|137
|0
|63
|0
|21,745
|328
|8.40%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|JAMES CITY
|4,367
|5
|142
|0
|70
|0
|55,763
|573
|9.90%
|(Peninsula District)
|MATHEWS
|584
|1
|22
|0
|12
|0
|6,053
|154
|NEWPORT NEWS
|13,115
|29
|381
|1
|215
|0
|75,485
|1,185
|9.90%
|(Peninsula District)
|NORFOLK
|16,632
|34
|924
|4
|239
|0
|84,906
|2,066
|9.60%
|NORTHAMPTON
|776
|1
|77
|0
|35
|0
|8,913
|92
|8.40%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|POQUOSON
|836
|1
|21
|0
|16
|0
|7,785
|118
|PORTSMOUTH
|8,547
|28
|632
|1
|180
|0
|34,748
|960
|10.00%
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,929
|3
|53
|0
|56
|0
|8,382
|83
|8.40%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|SUFFOLK
|7,568
|22
|426
|1
|180
|0
|41,118
|786
|8.40%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|33,960
|94
|1,483
|5
|369
|1
|212,619
|4,413
|8.70%
|WILLIAMSBURG
|727
|6
|24
|0
|11
|0
|7,603
|95
|9.90%
|(Peninsula District)
|YORK
|3,547
|7
|62
|0
|50
|0
|38,237
|477
|9.90%
|(Peninsula District)
|LOCAL TOTALS
|131,247
|340
|5,966
|14
|2055
|3
|813,876
|16,404
|9.40%
|(Local Average)